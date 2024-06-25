MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2024: No penalty shoot out here

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the SME MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2024 keeping the game close to home, businesses scored and took home awards to rival the Euros!

Last night, SME’s from around the county gathered to celebrate in style and acknowledge the hard work and dedication they have for their businesses. The event boasting its eighth year was held at the prestigious Doubletree by Hilton at the MK Dons Stadium.

The coveted Overall Title went to Mirus IT Solutions.

“Whilst most people have their eyes on football stadia in Germany, our business greats were playing it out at the MK Dons Stadium. Business fans witnessed the calibre and perseverance of SMEs from across MK and Buckinghamshire and now the winners will head for Wembley Stadium at the SME National Business Awards final” said Awards Director, Damian Cummins.

Celebrations at the SME MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2024

The full list of Winners is available below:

Apprentice Employer of the Year:

Gold Winner: Culwood House

Best Enterprising Business:

Gold Winner: Carlys Candle Company

Silver Winner: WAAM3D

Best New Business:

Gold Winner: Pickles Pet Pantry

Silver Winner: King Productions

Buckinghamshire Business of the Year:

Gold Winner: Nutshell Creative

Business Innovation:

Gold Winner: Entire Club

Silver Winner: T King Associates

Business of the Year less than 50 Employees:

Gold Winner: Starpeak Insurance Solutions

Silver Winner: Laceys Family Farm

Business of the Year more than 50 Employees:

Gold Winner: Camphill MK Communities

Silver Winner: MA Group Property Claims

Business Person of the Year:

Gold Winner: Kerry Lewis-Stevenson - Pulse Group Media

Silver Winner: Sarah Watt - Alt Street Property

Business Woman of the Year:

Gold Winner: Lindsay McInnis - D.O.T.S. Chiropractic

Silver Winner: Hannah Seraj - Beyond Pubs & Dining

Community Business of the Year:

Gold Winner: Safety Centre

Silver Winner: MK Food Bank

Corporate Social Responsibility:

Gold Winner: Alt Street Property

Silver Winner: EWI Pro

Employer of the Year:

Gold Winner: Neves Solicitors LLP

Silver Winner: Pragmatiq

Family Business of the Year:

Gold Winner: Laceys Family Farm

Silver Winner: Landmark Property Solutions

High Growth Business of the Year:

Gold Winner: Mirus IT Solutions

Silver Winner: EWI Store

Milton Keynes Business of the Year:

Gold Winner: WAAM3D

Silver Winner: D.O.T.S. Chiropractic

Networking Group of the Year:

Gold Winner: Collaborate MK

Silver Winner: MKPCN

Positive Impact Award:

Gold Winner: MumPod Company

Retail Business of the Year:

Gold Winner: Pickles Pet Pantry

Silver Winner: Hazlemere Window Co.

Service Excellence:

Gold Winner: Pragmatiq

Silver Winner: Janno Media

Sustainability Award:

Gold Winner: T King Associates

Silver Winner: Kimble Solar

Website of the Year:

Gold Winner: Watson Morris Family Law

Silver Winner: HR Results

Young Business Person of the Year:

Gold Winner: Reece Hussain - Global Exposure

Overall Winner: Mirus IT Solutions