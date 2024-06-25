MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2024: No penalty shoot out here
and live on Freeview channel 276
Last night, SME’s from around the county gathered to celebrate in style and acknowledge the hard work and dedication they have for their businesses. The event boasting its eighth year was held at the prestigious Doubletree by Hilton at the MK Dons Stadium.
The coveted Overall Title went to Mirus IT Solutions.
“Whilst most people have their eyes on football stadia in Germany, our business greats were playing it out at the MK Dons Stadium. Business fans witnessed the calibre and perseverance of SMEs from across MK and Buckinghamshire and now the winners will head for Wembley Stadium at the SME National Business Awards final” said Awards Director, Damian Cummins.
The full list of Winners is available below:
Apprentice Employer of the Year:
Gold Winner: Culwood House
Best Enterprising Business:
Gold Winner: Carlys Candle Company
Silver Winner: WAAM3D
Best New Business:
Gold Winner: Pickles Pet Pantry
Silver Winner: King Productions
Buckinghamshire Business of the Year:
Gold Winner: Nutshell Creative
Business Innovation:
Gold Winner: Entire Club
Silver Winner: T King Associates
Business of the Year less than 50 Employees:
Gold Winner: Starpeak Insurance Solutions
Silver Winner: Laceys Family Farm
Business of the Year more than 50 Employees:
Gold Winner: Camphill MK Communities
Silver Winner: MA Group Property Claims
Business Person of the Year:
Gold Winner: Kerry Lewis-Stevenson - Pulse Group Media
Silver Winner: Sarah Watt - Alt Street Property
Business Woman of the Year:
Gold Winner: Lindsay McInnis - D.O.T.S. Chiropractic
Silver Winner: Hannah Seraj - Beyond Pubs & Dining
Community Business of the Year:
Gold Winner: Safety Centre
Silver Winner: MK Food Bank
Corporate Social Responsibility:
Gold Winner: Alt Street Property
Silver Winner: EWI Pro
Employer of the Year:
Gold Winner: Neves Solicitors LLP
Silver Winner: Pragmatiq
Family Business of the Year:
Gold Winner: Laceys Family Farm
Silver Winner: Landmark Property Solutions
High Growth Business of the Year:
Gold Winner: Mirus IT Solutions
Silver Winner: EWI Store
Milton Keynes Business of the Year:
Gold Winner: WAAM3D
Silver Winner: D.O.T.S. Chiropractic
Networking Group of the Year:
Gold Winner: Collaborate MK
Silver Winner: MKPCN
Positive Impact Award:
Gold Winner: MumPod Company
Retail Business of the Year:
Gold Winner: Pickles Pet Pantry
Silver Winner: Hazlemere Window Co.
Service Excellence:
Gold Winner: Pragmatiq
Silver Winner: Janno Media
Sustainability Award:
Gold Winner: T King Associates
Silver Winner: Kimble Solar
Website of the Year:
Gold Winner: Watson Morris Family Law
Silver Winner: HR Results
Young Business Person of the Year:
Gold Winner: Reece Hussain - Global Exposure
Overall Winner: Mirus IT Solutions
For more information on the awards, go to mkbucksawards.co.uk or call 01908 542720.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.