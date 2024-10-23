MK bus operator takes home trophies at national engineering awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Training and Development work done by a Milton Keynes bus operator, along with one of its leading Engineers, have both been acknowledged as winners of a prestigious national awards scheme, as a sign of the progress that Engineers at all levels can make at Stagecoach East.

They were both named as winners at the annual Society of Operations Engineers (SOE) Safety and Resilience in Engineering Awards at a glitzy ceremony at the Science Museum in Birmingham.

Stagecoach East won the People Development Champion Award for its modular Development on Demand and its Insights programme, as well as the work it does in developing Apprentices. As such, the bus operator puts a huge emphasis on developing the skills of team at all levels of their careers. The trophy was picked up by Nathan Patrick, Engineering Manager at Bedford Depot.

Meanwhile, Peter Collins, Engineering Manager of Fenstanton and Peterborough, was named as Road Transport Engineer of the Year. His application was based on his 26 years in the industry, which sees him reaching the top of his profession, and the outstanding standards that he encourages from his team.

He has recently taken over responsibility for the Engineering work at Fenstanton Depot, overseeing the Cambridgeshire Busway – the largest Busway in the world, featuring buses using the world-first Intelligent Speed Assistance system.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Peter said: “This achievement would not have been possible without the incredible team I have at Fenstanton and Peterborough. Your hard work and dedication make everything that we do possible. I am truly grateful for each and every one of my team, and this award is a testament to our collective efforts.

“Stagecoach East has a strong history of developing amazing people, and I’m proud to be part of such a talented group.”

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, and himself an Engineer, said: “The SOE Awards are extremely prestigious and competitive, so to win two awards is a huge credit to all our Engineers and to our wider team.

“I also hope that it sends a clear message that Engineers can really thrive at Stagecoach East. Whether you are an experienced Engineer or just starting your career, we will give you the help and support that you need to develop, progress and get to the very top!”