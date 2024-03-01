MK computing education provider Jam Coding wins coveted award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At the global LPI Awards last week, which was hosted by Claudia Winkleman, Jam Coding was awarded gold in the Learning Innovation category for creating a platform that is revolutionising the way computing is taught in primary schools.

The platform is host to Jam Coding’s Bespoke Curriculum; a modern and fun adaptation of the national computing curriculum which was released in 2014. The Bespoke Curriculum is designed to engage young people in the subject following a steep drop in interest over the years, whilst giving teachers the training, knowledge and resources to deliver it with confidence.

Jennifer Talbot, Learning and Development Manager at Jam Coding explained, “One of the biggest concerns in primary school computing education, as highlighted by Ofsted in 2022 is the CPD or continual professional development of teaching staff.

Our platform directly addresses this concern with certified teacher training for every single lesson. This means that teachers can undergo training, become certified then deliver tailormade lessons to each and every pupil with complete confidence and ease”.

Jam Coding was first established in Blackburn, Lancashire in 2014 but has since expanded its services to MK & Beds. A large proportion of their team comes from a teaching background.

Jen continues, “With a wealth of teaching experience behind us, we have a clear understanding of the issues teachers face. To put it simply, our platform was designed by teachers, for teachers”.

Jam Coding was joined in the Learning Innovation category by some incredible multi-national companies with unbelievable learning approaches. With the bar set so high, they were both delighted and humbled to win the category.

KJ Gracie, Area Director for Jam Coding launched the MK & Beds area just over a year ago. The curriculum, adored by teachers and students alike, has been instrumental in the company's swift success in the region.

"The award is a testament to our unique approach to computing education," said Gracie. "Our curriculum not only delivers exciting computing lessons but teachers are always blown away by how simple it makes CPD for them too. This dual focus ensures that our teachers can confidently deliver our lessons, while our students remain engaged and empowered in their learning journey."

Roger Grogan, National Director at Jam Coding commented, “What a time to be leading Jam Coding. This product is changing the experience of young people and teachers in the delivery and adoption of coding and computing lessons across the UK.

We are seeing exactly what we set out to achieve: Higher levels of engagement, more confidence in teachers and better outcomes for all.

It is incredible to be recognised by the Learning and Performance Institute. This accolade is a testament to all of the team, Area Directors and Code Coaches working across the UK to deliver this product to young people”.