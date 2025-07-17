MK law firm Dentons passes £300m revenue milestone

Milton Keynes law firm Dentons has announced revenues of £306m for its UK, Ireland and Middle East (UKIME) region for the year ended 30 April 2025, an increase of 9% from FY 2023/24 (£280.5m).

"Passing £300m in revenues is a major milestone for our region," said UKIME CEO Paul Jarvis. "We have achieved this through organic growth and as a result of the strategic choices we made four years ago to develop deeper client relationships and invest in high growth markets."

"We had some stand-out performances from Corporate, Disputes, Real Estate and People, Reward and Mobility," added Jarvis.

The firm's thriving Milton Keynes office is home to around 145 talented lawyers and staff and is widely recognised for the City-quality advice it provides from its new, state-of-the-art offices.

Dentons' UK, Ireland and Middle East CEO CEO Paul Jarvis & Dentons' Global CEO Kate Barton

Automotive, Banking, Commercial/Technology Media and Telecoms, Construction (both contentious and non-contentious), Corporate, Dispute Resolution, Employment, Real Estate and Real Estate Litigation work is all carried out in Milton Keynes.

The office boasts an impressive mix of clients, from household names to substantial and growing private companies and its roster includes many high-profile international corporations thanks to Dentons' worldwide network.

"With leading lawyers in over 80 countries we are focussed on bringing the full strength of Dentons to every client," said Global CEO Kate Barton. "Our UKIME region is an engine of growth for the global firm and I’m delighted at how we continue to bring solutions to our clients here and around the world."

In FY 24/25 inbound work from outside the region accounted for 12% of UKIME revenues, with outbound work 13%.

"Being Global is our USP and a cross-border mindset is in the DNA of every Dentons lawyer. Facilitating the delivery and co-ordination of legal advice around the world is a differentiating factor for multinational clients," said Jarvis.

The UKIME region has continued to invest in lateral talent while nurturing its homegrown lawyers, with 19 lateral hires and 22 internal partner promotions over the past 24 months.

In April, Dentons Milton Keynes announced the promotion of projects lawyer Tasmyn Brittlebank and real estate lawyer Lorna Rogers to the firm's partnership.

Elsewhere in Dentons' UKIME region, Middle East revenues increased 9% in FY 24/25 and by 23% over the past four years, led by a growing Saudi business. Dublin continued its growth trajectory having doubled in size during the same period, with Disputes having a stand-out year following significant partner growth and involvement in high-profile cases.