MK team advises on sale of cyber threat intelligence company

Law firm Howes Percival’s Milton Keynes team has acted on the acquisition of cyber threat intelligence company, Security Alliance Limited by CSIS Security Group A/S. The firm advised the sellers, John Beale and Robert Dartnall on all aspects of the transaction.

Founded in London in 2007, SecAlliance, is Europe's leading threat intelligence provider. SecAlliance delivers Managed Threat Intelligence Services, Intelligence Consultancy and Advisory Services to banks, central banks, financial market infrastructures, governmental and EU agencies, international organisations, and critical national infrastructure operators (telco, power grid, transport).

CSIS was founded in Copenhagen in 2003 and is a leading player in Managed Detection & Response (MDR), Emergency Incident Response and Offensive Security Consulting services. CSIS has also leveraged its unique capabilities to differentiate itself in the Operational Intelligence space by delivering services to the most demanding customers, including several of the world’s largest banks and other global corporations.

Howes Percival’s Corporate team led on the transaction, which included cross border private equity and comprised Shital Odedra, Andrew Harris, Tom Redman, Bradley Johnson, Olivia Robinson and Shivani Sehmi. They were supported with input from a wide range of teams including Miles Barnes (Commercial), Hannah Pryce (Employment), Zara Khan and Stephen Ruse (IP and IT) and Chloe Bristow and Amy Wright from the Company Secretarial and Governance team.

Howes Percival's Shital Odedra

Howes Percival Corporate specialist Shital Odedra, commented, “Howes Percival are delighted to have advised John Beale and Robert Dartnall on the sale of SecAlliance. This was another high-profile complex transaction involving multiple stakeholders in various jurisdictions and rounds off a particularly busy period over the last few months for the Corporate team.”

John Beale, Founder of SecAlliance, said: “We have worked with the exceptional team at Howes Percival for a number of years. Their support and guidance throughout has been invaluable, and an enabler for a very bright future, as SecAlliance becomes a part of CSIS and the wider Allurity family. The pragmatism, professionalism and friendliness of the team at Howes Percival is first class and we’re very grateful for their continued support.”