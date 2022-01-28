Mobile phone repair business covering Milton Keynes gets endorsement from consumer champion Which

A mobile phone repair business covering Milton Keynes has been endorsed by consumer champion Which.

Repair Not Replace repairs mobile phones, tablets and computers from a van outside customers' homes or work places, offering a fast and hassle free way of getting technology fixed.

The innovative "we come to you" service has been checked, vetted and endorsed by Which - becoming one of only a handful in the whole country awarded a Which Trusted Trader.

Mark Jones set up Repair Not Replace, a mobile phone repair business which goes direct to customers' homes or places of work

Which Trusted Traders are only awarded after many careful checks to ensure businesses are operating in line with the highest standards. The accolade is difficult to achieve ensuring companies operate in line with the Which code of conduct.

Owner Mark Jones, said: "I set up Repair Not Replace because the mobile phone industry has a terrible reputation and we hear stories every week about poor work and people being ripped off, we wanted to do it better.

"As anyone can set themselves up, without any regulation or proper skills having Which vet us and endorse us is another step in showing our customers we are not like the rest, and we hope it will mean others up their game to compete with us which will mean benefits for all customers.

"We are very proud to be the first mobile phone repairer endorsed by Which for the whole of Northamptonshire and we will display our Which Trusted Trader with pride."