Moores donate kitchen to charity supporting vulnerable people in Milton Keynes

Charity partnerships have long been a key social responsibility for Moores, with the manufacturer prioritising opportunities to give back to communities across the country. As part of their latest collaboration with Places for People, Moores has donated a kitchen to a charity dedicated to supporting vulnerable families and individuals in Milton Keynes.

MK Melting Pot is a not-for-profit organisation that provides resources, training, and activities to offer relief, empower and bring together diverse and disadvantaged communities in Milton Keynes.

Their headquarters plays a huge role in this work, and the kitchen space was desperately in need of an upgrade to ensure it was fit for regular use.

The Moores team selected the Vita range, combined with Tippo Grey worktops, which has created a fresh, modern space for all who use the charity’s services to benefit from.The new kitchen will play host to initiatives such as community cooking and wellbeing classes, which aim to inspire improved health and wellbeing. The charity will also use the kitchen to prepare food parcels and foodbank provisions to help tackle food and household poverty among low-income families in the area.

Preparing food at MK Melting Pot

Dave Rawle, Sales Director of the Client and Contractor Channel at Moores worked closely with Places for People and MK Melting Pot to deliver the project in a timely manner, and to the best possible standard. Upon completion, Dave commented: “As part of Moores’ long-standing relationship with Places for People, and our commitment to collaborating on social value projects, we were pleased to be able to support MK Melting Pot. The kitchen looked fantastic at the opening event, and we are proud to be a part of this initiative which will make a big difference to the local community.”

Liza Scholefield, Social Value Manager at Places for People adds: “It was great to work with Moores on this project, fitting a new and improved kitchen at the charity’s HQ. We are really looking forward to working on more social value projects together.”