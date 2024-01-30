More games and more fun as Funstation MK expands at Xscape

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading the way in the family entertainment industry, Funstation provides great value and affordable fun for all ages. The concept is simple, load a fun card, play the games and win points to choose from high valued prizes such as iPads, Xbox consoles and much more!

Unlike traditional arcades, Funstation takes pride in offering cashless technology to play on top-quality games, some of which you may not have seen elsewhere.

The latest expansion at Funstation Milton Keynes has seen the attraction grow by a third, introducing more games, more value and more fun, featuring new additions like Step ManiaX, Toy Tower, Wrecking Ball, Over the Edge, and more.

“We are thrilled to unveil Funstation’s expansion at Xscape Milton Keynes. Offering more space for families and friends of all ages to come together and create lasting memories. With new games and fantastic prizes, the Funstation experience is now better than ever at Milton Keynes,” says James Miller, CEO of Funstation Ltd.

Nick Coppock, General Manager at Xscape Milton Keynes, commented, “It’s fantastic to see Funstation expand to offer our visitors more games and more fun. It’s a hugely popular attraction for all ages who love playing the classic and newer arcade games, and of course, winning prizes.”

Funstation Ltd will also be celebrating their 20th Anniversary in 2024, with exciting new plans and new offerings such as; unique Birthday Party packages, the latest hi-tech wearable Power Brands, and other exciting new attractions to enhance the overall customer experience.

For more information about Funstation and its latest offerings, visit www.funstationuk.com or follow @Funstation_UK.