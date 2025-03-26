Mother and daughter go head-to-head for Business Leader Award at SME MK & Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2025

Katie Left Pam Right, attending the Savvitas MP Heroes event at the houses of Parliament Parliament

Pam Parker, Managing Director of PPSGB, and her daughter Katie Parker, owner of Pickles Pet Pantry, have both been shortlisted for the prestigious Business Leader Award at the SME MK & Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards ceremony will take place on Monday next week at Stadium MK, where the pair will compete head-to-head for the coveted title.

Pam has over 50 years business leadership experience, and now runs PPSGB, a Milton Keynes-based company specialising in the design and manufacture of protective equipment for the nuclear, pharmaceutical, and civil resilience industries. PPSGB is recognised as a leading UK manufacturer delivering bespoke solutions to hazard-prone industries. Pam’s leadership has driven growth and innovation, securing the company’s reputation both nationally and internationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie, following her own entrepreneurial path, runs Pickles Pet Pantry, a popular pet shop in the local market town of Olney. Known for its wide range of high-quality pet supplies and excellent customer service, Pickles Pet Pantry has quickly become a trusted name in the community.

Left to right David Parker (Pams husband & Katies Father), Mac the dog, Pam Parker, Jack Avery, Katie Parker.

The SME MK & Buckinghamshire Business Awards, now in their ninth year, celebrate the achievements of hardworking and enterprising SMEs across the region. Winning an award is a mark of business excellence, offering valuable PR opportunities and enhancing credibility among peers and customers.

Pam and Katie’s dual nominations make for a unique and exciting family rivalry, showcasing the entrepreneurial spirit that runs through the Parker family. As they await the results, both women remain proud of their contributions to their respective industries and the communities they serve.