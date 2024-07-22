MÓTUS Dance announces Cameron Ball as new Artistic Director

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MÓTUS Dance is a charity investing in strong, diverse artistic collaborations and partnerships to increase reach and engagement in dance across all community sectors in Milton Keynes. Today, its Board announces Cameron Ball as its new Artistic Director.

Taking on the role from 15 July, Cameron will bring his extensive experience as a dance artist, producer and educator to the role. He has previously served as General Manager of MÓTUS Dance since May 2023, leading on projects which bring dance experiences to thousands of Milton Keynes residents in theatres, community settings, schools and public spaces.

MÓTUS Dance is committed to continuing the work and purpose established by its Founder, the late Helen Parlor. MÓTUS has seen sustained support for its projects since Parlor’s sudden and tragic passing last year, with local and national touring dance organisations continuing to offer a range of opportunities to connect with dance.

MÓTUS Dance Chair, Lucy Davies, commented: “I am over the moon at having appointed Cameron. He has shown over the past year his diligence, artistic drive and understanding of both Milton Keynes and dance.

Cameron Ball new Artistic Director of MOTUS

Responding to his appointment, Cameron said: “I am honoured to continue the inspiring work of Helen Parlor as the new Artistic Director of MÓTUS Dance. I have seen first hand how dance can change lives.

“I am excited by the chance to increase MÓTUS’ strong links with local and national dance organisations. We will bring a bold new programme of work including free public dance performances, youth dance opportunities and more connections with nationally recognised dance companies and the Milton Keynes community.

“I look forward to working with our dedicated team, the board and partners to present high quality, creative and inspiring opportunities for Milton Keynes residents to connect with dance.”

Prior to joining MÓTUS, Cameron has a longstanding connection with Milton Keynes. As an artist he performed in the city whilst touring in shows such as Cats, 42nd Street and The Snowman. He has led workshops for theatre students at MK College and worked directly with MÓTUS supporting JUMP START youth dance platforms as part of the U.Dance national framework.

Cameron Ball Representing MOTUS Dance

In addition to his role as Artistic Director at MÓTUS, Cameron works with One Dance UK as Festival Manager for the U.Dance, the UK’s largest youth dance festival. He also manages a number of freelance dance production, communications and education projects. Cameron holds an MA in Culture, Policy and Management.