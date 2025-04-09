Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Milton Keynes's three MPs have celebrated the announcement of a new mega theme park which will be constructed near to the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giant film company, Universal, is set to build its first theme park in Europe at a former brickworks site in Bedford.

Estimates released by the Government predict the project will create around 28,000 jobs and boost the nation’s economy by £50 billion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Universal hopes to open the new theme park and resort in 2031 and it is hoped that 8.5 million guests will come to the new entertainment hub every year.

An artist's impression of the site

The Prime Minister confirmed the project had been secured today and has hailed the impact it will have on the country.

Emily Darlington, MP for Milton Keynes Central, said: “Whilst the Tories sat around and muttered about economic growth, this Government is securing it. With Luton Airport expanding, East-West Rail roaring into service this year, and now this landmark investment, I am incredibly excited about the opportunities unlocked for Milton Keynes and the region.”

Universal, which most-recently opened its latest theme park in Beijing has not confirmed any of the rides or entertainment attractions that will be coming to the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The overall resort will cover a 192-hectare site and include a 500-bed hotel, plus what Universal has described as a retail, dining and entertainment complex.

The area earmarked for the major project

Chris Curtis, MP for Milton Keynes North, said: “This is a game-changer for our local area. Universal’s world-class resort will not only create thousands of good-quality jobs for local residents, but it will also put our area firmly on the map as a prime destination for tourism, entertainment, and investment.”

The most famous theme park associated with the global entertainment company is the Universal Studios attraction in Florida. It is known for its film-themed rides and 3D superhero showcases.

Callum Anderson, MP for Buckingham and Bletchley, said: “I welcome today’s announcement and the 28,000 jobs it will bring to the area. East West Rail is already opening up many exciting growth opportunities for Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire, and this is just the start.”

As well as a second American park in Los Angeles, Universal has resorts in Japan and Singapore.