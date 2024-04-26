M&S Milton Keynes launches iconic heritage brand Jaeger to its in-store clothing range
M&S Milton Keynes has launched the iconic heritage fashion brand Jaeger to its clothing department.
The MK branch is of 11 new stores to stock the iconic heritage brand from this spring with the new SS24 collection featuring a range of beautiful tailored separates and dresses, perfect for special occasions as well as everyday wear..
Milton Keynes shoppers can get their hands on quintessential Jaeger products such as pure linen tailoring with jackets, trousers, skirts, shorts and waistcoats, all of which can be co-ordinated to be worn together. Dresses, such as the Applique Shift Dress are a particular stand-out showcasing exquisite applique techniques and bold captivating prints in silk and linen. Jaeger style experts will also be on hand at M&S Milton Keynes to assist customers looking for the perfect outfit.
Lindsey Cuthbertson, store manager at M&S Milton Keynes, said: “It’s fantastic to now be able to offer Jaeger to our customers and we can’t wait to see the response. We always want to provide the very best of M&S so it’s brilliant to have a Jaeger collection in-store and ready to shop just as we enter the spring/summer period. Our colleagues will be on hand to help with finding the perfect outfit, whether for a wedding, holiday or the perfect tailored outfit for the office.”
Suzi Avens, head of Jaeger, added: “Over the last few years we have worked hard to reposition Jaeger as a stylish and elevated independent brand that is proud of its heritage but set up for future success. Our expansion into a further 11 M&S stores across the UK, including M&S Milton Keynes, is the latest exciting step on the journey for Jaeger as part of the M&S family, demonstrating the continued confidence in the brand. We hope customers love the new spring/summer collection as much as we do.”
As part of the M&S family, Jaeger is an independent brand supported by the ecosystem of M&S. Jaeger is available in 46 M&S stores across the UK and Ireland and the full range is available here , with next day delivery Click & Collect to over 700 M&S locations.