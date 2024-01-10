Muralist Sarah Hodgkins of Charlotte Designs named one of 2024’s most impressive female founders

9 January 2024: Sarah Hodgkins of Potterspury, has been crowned one of the UK’s most impressive female entrepreneurs by Small Business Britain’s ‘f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100’ campaign.

Sarah, who founded Charlotte Designs a national mural design and painting company in 2005, is being profiled among 100 inspirational female entrepreneurs from across the country, as part of the campaign to celebrate the multi-achievements of women running businesses in the UK today.

From AI companies to female-run tradeswoman platforms and sustainable fashion designers, the f:Entrepreneur ‘#IAlso100’ line-up particularly showcases trailblazing female founders who lead purpose-driven businesses alongside a roster of other responsibilities, such as volunteering, mentoring and community support.

Indeed, Sarah Hodgkins was also called out for her work with schools and young people, helping to promote creative careers across South Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes.

On being featured in the #ialso100 lineup, Sarah said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been selected alongside such a prestigious company. Small Business Britain is such an amazing organization, so this is particularly special to me”.

Launched in 2017 by Small Business Britain – the leading champion of small businesses in the UK - the f:Entrepreneur campaign aims to raise greater awareness of the impact of incredible female business owners across the country, and help promote inspiration and role models to the wider small business community.

The campaign offers a host of events, training, and networking opportunities to boost skills, capability, and confidence.

“Congratulations to Sarah Hodgkinsof Charlotte Designs, and each of the phenomenal women featured in this year’s #IAlso100,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, founder of Small Business Britain.

“It is so important that we call out the incredible contribution of women running businesses across the UK. As well as growing economic prosperity across the UK, they are also having a tremendous, wider positive impact on local communities too. Despite all of the challenges of recent times, it is fantastic to see female entrepreneurship continuing to grow and flourish in the UK, and we must do all we can to encourage and build this further.”