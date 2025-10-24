National Curry Awards honours curry industry talent at The House of Lords

The National Curry Awards (NCA) 2025 awarded and celebrated the UK’s curry house heroes for their hard work and contributions to culinary prowess and cultural heritage at their sixth annual ceremony hosted at the House of Lords.

The award ceremony took place on Monday 20th October 2025 and was attended by special guests including: The Right Worshipful Lord Mayor of Westminster, Councillor Paul Dimoldenberg; Andy MacNae MP; Warinder Jess MP; Anna Gelderd MP and The Lord Mayor’s Consort, Councillor Maggie Carman. This is in addition to representatives within the business as well as restaurant owners, their staff and families from all over the UK.

Valued at approximately £5 billion, the Asian catering industry employs between 80,000 to 100,000 workers. Over time, however, the industry has encountered a noticeable decline which is primarily attributed to a shortage of skilled workers and a lack of investment in training these workers. Subsequently, the National Curry Awards seeks to further encourage current and future generations to become more inspired and involved within this industry again.

Created in 2019, the National Curry Awards was created in order to promote the businesses within the Asian catering industry and to recognise their talented and hard-working staff at both the forefront and in the background to keep the industry productive. Entries from all over the UK are warmly welcome as the NCA delights in celebrating the pillars of the industry. The award winners represent some of the highest quality service achieved through dedication to creating consistently excellent cuisine and customer service.

(Pictured above is the ‘Restaurant of the Year, Milton Keynes’ Award being presented by The Right Worshipful Lord Mayor of Westminster, Councillor Paul Dimoldenberg and Warinder Jess MP to Mowgli’s Restaurant representatives.)

Appreciating the contributions to the rich tapestry of the UK’s curry and Asian catering industries, The Right Worshipful Lord Mayor of Westminster, Councillor Paul Dimoldenberg stated:

“I want to congratulate everyone, all of today’s winners. The hospitality you provide in every city, every town and every village is superb… Curry gives so much enjoyment to so many people all over the country. Well done to everybody for carrying on wonderful traditions and provisioning us with so much enjoyment every week of the year.”

For the area of Northampton, Jomidar Lounge (6 Welford Road, Northampton, NN6 8NH) won the Restaurant of the Year, Northampton award 2025. Additionally, for the area of Milton Keynes, Mowgli’s at The Bell Inn (The Bell Inn, Main Street, Beachampton MK19 6DX) won the Restaurant of the Year, Milton Keynes award 2025. Both under the same management, this is an impressive feat to remain consistently successful in multiple cuisine ventures.

Event director, Abdul Ahad Chowdhury, said: “This is the sixth National Curry awards and all have been hosted here [The House of Lords]. It's a prestigious event and every restaurant deserves to be recognised properly. I believe the restaurant sector has a good future, as it allows people to be their own boss, and holding the awards here will help to inspire younger generations.”

(Pictured above is the ‘Restaurant of the Year, Northampton’ Award being presented by The Right Worshipful Lord Mayor of Westminster, Councillor Paul Dimoldenberg and Warinder Jess MP to the Jomidar Lounge Restaurant representatives.)

He also gives special thanks to this year’s event sponsors: one of the UK’s catering industry’s leading suppliers, Eurofoods Group; the well-regarded card payment company, PayTap; and the highly rated food product company, Pasco Foods.

This year’s award winners, in no particular order:

Ahmed Siddique of Vadah and Noir D’or Restaurant (Entrepreneur of the Year)

(24 Castlegate Mill, Riverside, Stockton-on-Tees, TS18 1BZ)

The Bombay (Restaurant of the Year, Kent)

(74-76 High Street, Green Street Green Orpington, Kent, BR6 8BJ)

The Bombay Swanley (Newcomer of the Year, Kent)

(23-25 High Street, Swanley, BR8 8AE)

The Lane (Restaurant of the Year, London)

(82 Nightingale Lane, London, E11 2EZ)

Spices and Spirits (Restaurant of the Year, Basingstoke)

(Centre, 3 Kings Furlong Dr, Centre, Basingstoke, RG21 8YT)

Chennai Indian Fusion (Restaurant of the Year, Cornwall)

(7-8 Buller Street, East Looe, Looe, PL13 1AR)

Vevas Indian Restaurant (Restaurant of the Year, North West)

(Longlands Mill, Castle Street, Stalybridge, SK15 1NX)

Lees Spice Lounge (Curryhouse of the Year, North West)

(73 High Street, Lees, Oldham, OL4 3BN)

The Shalimar Restaurant (Restaurant of the Year, Macclesfield)

(98-100 Chestergate, Macclesfield, SK11 6DU)

Bengal Lounge (Newcomer of the Year, Leeds)

(27 Kingswear Parade, Leeds, LS15 8LJ)

Babul’s Darlington (Restaurant of the Year, North East)

(2 Skinnergate, Darlington, DL3 7NB)

Shampan Restaurant (Restaurant of the Year, Whitley Bay)

(186 Whitley Road, Whitley Bay, NE26 2DN)

Green Chillies (Takeaway of the Year, Morpeth)

(2 Warkworth Drive, Ellington, Morpeth, NE61 5HL)

Jomidar Lounge (Restaurant of the Year, Northampton)

(6 Welford Road, Northampton, NN6 8NH)

Mowgli’s at The Bell Inn (Restaurant of the Year, Milton Keynes)

(The Bell Inn, Main Street, Beachampton MK19 6DX)

Penn Tandoori (Restaurant of the Year, Wolverhampton)

(272 Penn Road, Wolverhampton, WV4 4AD)

Spice UK (Restaurant of the Year, Welshpool)

(13 Berriew Street, Welshpool, Powys, SY21 7SQ)

Bokhara (Restaurant of the Year, Bangor)

(2A King Street, Bangor, BT20 3AH)

Pink Elephant (Restaurant of the Year, South Wales)

(91 High Street, Merthyr Tydfil, CF48 2PN)

Empire Indian Restaurant (Restaurant of the Year, Cardiff)

(157-159 Albany Road, Roath, Cardiff, CF24 3NT)

The Banana Leaf (Newcomer of the Year, Chepstow)

(Nelson Street, Chepstow, NP16 5HT)

Chilli Express Indian Takeaway

(12 Risca Road, Newport, NP20 4JW)

For next year’s award ceremony in 2026, nominate your favourite Restaurant/Takeaway and Chefs by emailing: [email protected]

We look forward to seeing you next year.