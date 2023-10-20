National Locums sponsors local youth football team
The team recently started their first competitive season sporting brand new kits provided by National Locums, and they celebrated their latest game with a thrilling 3-2 win.
National Locums has a strong commitment to supporting local youth football teams and encouraging the development of young football players in the Milton Keynes area. This sponsorship of 'MK City Topaz' aligns perfectly with their dedication to giving back to the local community.
"We are thrilled to sponsor 'MK City Topaz’ and be a part of their journey in youth football, supporting local initiatives like this is exciting for us, we are an office full of football fans, with lots of our employees’ families playing for youth teams across Milton Keynes, we can't wait to see the team's success seasons to come" says Cook Recruitment Group.
The recent victory, with a final score of 3-2, was a testament to the hard work and dedication of the players and coaches. The team proudly showcased their new kits throughout the season, adding an extra layer of confidence and professionalism to their game.
Simon Galbraith, Chairman of MK City FC added “Having National Locums join MK City as a significant sponsor not just for Topaz, who are a great team. We are honoured to have them join MK City as not only a sponsor but a Club Partner, they are a fantastic and supportive company to our Grassroots football family.”