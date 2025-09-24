National Makeup Artist of the Year Award marks a major milestone in career
I first discovered my love for makeup while experimenting with makeup in my bedroom during the pandemic. What started as a personal hobby soon grew into something much bigger, as I began collaborating with photographers, models, and designers on creative photoshoots and starting out in the wedding industry.
My work was then featured in magazines and on professional platforms. I have also had the opportunity to work backstage at London Fashion Week, an experience that pushed my knowledge and experience to new levels.
In 2023, I entered a glow up competition and caught the eye of one of the most influential names in the industry, Val Garland, who not only praised my work but shared it with her global audience. This early recognition gave me the confidence to continue doing what I love and push my boundaries.
Winning the National Makeup Artist of the Year Award marks a major milestone in my career. Never in a million years did I think it would be me. The award celebrates the sheer skill and incredible artists in the industry, with judges looking for exceptional skill, artistry, and vision. Being in a room with so many incredible people and celebrities was just so surreal. I am completely blown away. This is both a professional achievement and a personal triumph.
Makeup for me, is about more than just beauty, it’s about creativity, storytelling and helping people feel empowered. Whether that’s a bride on her wedding day, a model stepping onto the runway or getting lost in a world of a creative character on a photoshoot.
Looking ahead, I hope to continue pushing the boundaries of my artistry while inspiring others in her community and beyond to follow their passions and never give up.