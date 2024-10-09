National spotlight falls on John Lewis Magna Park 3 facility

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of the national 2024 The Year of Warehousing campaign, UK Warehousing Association Chief Clare Bottle visited John Lewis & Partners’ huge 640,000sq ft Magna Park 3 warehouse in Milton Keynes, to showcase the retail giant’s impressive warehousing & distribution operation.

The visit was number 68 of 80 planned across the UK to celebrate the 80th anniversary of UKWA, while raising awareness of the expanding role of warehousing within the supply chain and its importance to the UK economy.

Joining General Manager Phil Courtney, Operations Manager Rhiannon McCallay-Pearce and JLP partners Holly Armes and Gary Armiger, Clare toured the facility, viewed the company’s installation training facilities and heard that MP3 alone handles in excess of 1.5k units daily (rising to a staggering 6-8k during peak season).

Clare later chaired a roundtable webinar, hosted by John Lewis & Partners at MP3, on sector trends.

She says, “Every Year of Warehousing visit has provided unique insights into the amazing range of activities ‘behind the scenes’, supporting just about every imaginable sector. My visit to John Lewis & Partners was no different. As we approach peak season for retail, this operation is gearing up to cope with a 6-fold increase in throughput, stocking everything from hampers to mattresses. There are thousands of different rugs in stock and even an 8-tonne Italian machine on-site for cutting fabric swatches for furniture options. Some orders are heading straight for home delivery, some for click and collect and others will go into their retail branches. Whatever the destination, JLP is ‘Never Knowingly Undersold’!”

Why 2024 is The Year of Warehousing

Warehousing remains one of the fastest growing, yet least understood sectors in the UK. This is partly because people rarely see what happens inside these often vast buildings, where millions of products are processed every day. Accordingly, the essential work warehouses do has always been ‘behind the scenes’ and therefore to a large extent under-appreciated.

However, as the role of warehousing becomes increasingly central to everyday lives, it’s time to turn the spotlight onto the million plus people who work in warehousing, all the great work they do and for the sector to be more widely recognized for its contribution to the economy and our national life.