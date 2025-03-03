NatWest Milton Keynes celebrating International Women's Day

NatWest Milton Keynes

To celebrate International Women’s Day NatWest is running a series of events to help female entrepreneurs in Milton Keynes succeed in business.

This International Women’s Day, NatWest is inspiring female leaders to dream big and pursue their entrepreneurial ambitions with a host of events across its UK-wide Entrepreneur Accelerator network.

NatWest Accelerator Hubs across the country will be a hosting events aimed at celebrating female entrepreneurs and promoting a sense of community with workshops, expert panel talks and an opportunity to connect with like-minded women and entrepreneurs. From 4th March 2025, Milton Keynes’ Entrepreneur Accelerator Hub will play host to a series of events designed to empower entrepreneurial talent and accelerate regional growth across communities.

Upcoming events at the Milton Keynes hub:

The first Tuesday of every month starting 4th March - Women in Business: CoWorking & Connections.

Friday 7th March - Women in Enterprise and MK Community Foundation, in collaboration with NatWest.

These events offer an opportunity for female leaders to network and share successes, as well as develop skills such as networking, scaling a business, and preparing for investment. Across NatWest’s Accelerator network, 50 per cent of business founders identify as female.

Debbie Lewis, Accelerator Community Manager, at NatWest said: “This International Women’s day, and every day, we are advocating for female founders in Milton Keynes. Our Hub provides the space for entrepreneurs to access peer-to-peer support as well as specialist coaching that ultimately fosters innovation, elevates their business ambitions, and propels entrepreneurial success as well as business growth.

“We’d encourage founders looking to level up their business to attend one of these events to experience the community and network with like-minded professionals.”

As a longstanding advocate for female founders, NatWest’s team of expert advisors understand the nuanced challenges women in business face. In 2021 NatWest announced it was lending £2billlion to female-led businesses across the UK. More than £1.5billion has already been lent. NatWest also sponsors MP HERoes which promotes female entrepreneurs across the UK, nurturing them to grow their businesses and strengthen their relationship with their local MP

The Milton Keynes Entrepreneur Accelerator Hub is dedicated to providing entrepreneurs with support to level up their business ambitions, regardless of the size or type of business, entrepreneurs on the programme can access a range of tools, insights and support to bolster their business growth.

For further information on the events running at the Milton Keynes Entrepreneur Accelerator Hub please visit: https://www.natwest.com/business/business-services/entrepreneur-accelerator.html