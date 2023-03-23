Nearly 60 Milton Keynes venues could be calling last orders after budget announcement claim Lib Dems

Nearly 60 pubs, restaurants and cafes in Milton Keynes are at risk of closure following the Chancellor’s Spring budget announcement.

An analysis from the Liberal Democrats has revealed that 56 venues are under threat due to significant slashes to business support in April.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Budget confirmed energy support will be cut by 85 per cent, by moving from a cap on unit costs of electricity and gas, to a discount covering a small proportion of the price.

Milton Keynes Lib Dem leader Robin Bradburn says pubs could be calling last orders.

According to the Federation of Small Businesses ‘one in four small firms anticipate either closing, downsizing, or radically changing their business model’ following the dramatic cut.

And in Milton Keynes, the Liberal Democrats’ analysis reveals that small and medium sized pubs, restaurants, and could be forking out an extra £2,594 each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Lib Dem councillors have criticised the Conservative government’s lack of financial support and are calling for the energy bill support package to be extended for another six months.

The city council’s Liberal Democrat Leader, Cllr Robin Bradburn, said: “We want our city’s economy to go from strength to strength and, over the past few years have invested millions of pounds into local businesses and high streets, but we can’t do it all.

“The hospitality industry has been hit hard with rising inflation, skyrocketing energy bills, and the cost-of-living crisis, and instead of stepping in to help, the Conservative government have ignored calls for support from businesses.”

Earlier this year, the city council allocated an extra £600,000, as part of the 23/24 budget, to help high streets and local businesses and to keep the local economy strong. It also launched a multi-million-pound Economic Recovery Plan in response to the pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Bradburn added: “With no help from the Government, pubs, restaurants, and cafes will see their bills soar from the start of April and, with inflation at 10.4 per cent and household budgets squeezed further, this will force more people to eat and drink at home.