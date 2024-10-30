Net Zero Summit and Business Expo

Businesses of all sizes are invited to attend the inspirational Net Zero Summit & Business Expo at Silverstone on 28th November. It’s a day dedicated to sustainability, collaboration, innovation, and inspiration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendees will hear from leaders of iconic brands like Silverstone and Delta Cosworth about their approach to tackling net zero alongside forward-thinking local businesses ready to share insights they’ve learned along the way. Join for the whole day or dip in and out of the exhibition, morning conference and afternoon breakouts with a networking lunch included!

Aimed at anyone in an organisation who is interested in saving money by reducing energy bills and meeting environmental, sustainability and governance commitments. This exciting event will bring together businesses, experts, and agencies who can help drive everyone along on their net zero journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Net Zero Summit & Business Expo is a partnership between Ngage Solutions, West Northamptonshire Council, and Milton Keynes City Council. The event is funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, demonstrating a strong commitment to supporting local businesses in their efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable practices. Collaboration is crucial for environmental progress, enabling more effective planning and implementation of sustainable actions.

hear from leaders of iconic brands like Silverstone and Delta Cosworth about their approach to tackling net zero alongside forward-thinking local businesses ready to share insights they’ve learned along the way.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure at West Northamptonshire Council, said: "We are thrilled to be part of this initiative that brings together key stakeholders to drive positive change. The Net Zero Summit & Business Expo is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to learn from experts, share best practices, and collaborate on innovative solutions to achieve net zero."

Cabinet Member for Economy, Sustainability, and Innovation at Milton Keynes City Council, Cllr Shanika Mahendran said: “We’re really pleased to be part of this event, which showcases our commitment to sustainability and economic growth that benefits our communities. We know that it can be challenging for businesses to know where to start in their decarbonisation journey but working in partnership we can support them by setting the right foundations to achieve net zero. I look forward to continuing this work as we strive to deliver a greener and healthier future.”

Daniel Cope, Climate Change Manager at Ngage Solutions, explains: “The summit offers an excellent chance for businesses to gain inspiration and create valuable connections. With a diverse lineup of speakers, the event promises to provide insights and guidance for all businesses, regardless of where they are on their path to achieving net zero.”

To get more information on what’s happening on the day, and to register for the event, please visit www.bit.ly/net-zero-summit-24