Neville Special Projects awarded contract for largest community space in Newport Pagnell

Long-standing family-run construction firm Neville Special Projects was awarded the contracts to deliver the first phase of a wider refurbishment project for Newport Pagnell Baptist Church. The project includes the renovation of Lovat Hall church building and community centre in Newport Pagnell.

As part of the refurbishment of Lovat Hall, Luton-based Neville Special Projects were to replace the existing asbestos roof with a new composite insulated roof and suspended grid ceiling, curtain walling, internal fire doors, high level windows and new photovoltaic solar panels.

The updates on the building were much needed for it to continue to provide the space for the church’s activities, and the many community groups it hosts on a weekly basis, including youth programmes, parent and toddler sessions, and sports groups.

Neville Special Projects, which focuses on commercial and public sector works across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Northamptonshire, worked closely with Newport Pagnell Baptist Church and BCHN architects to ensure the project ran smoothly.

Mark Talbot, Construction Site Manager at Neville Special Projects said: “One of the many great things about having operated across Buckinghamshire and surrounding counties for so long, is that we get to play a small part in the evolution of our communities.

“The services that Newport Pagnell Baptist Church provides is testament to this. We were pleased to be able to deliver a smooth service for the client, so that Lovat Hall could continue to function as a core space for local people.”

Neville Special Projects is a part of Neville Trust Group of Companies (alongside Neville Funerals and Neville Joinery) which will celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2025. The project at Newport Pagnell Baptist Church is one of many community-orientated contracts that the company was pleased to be involved in, in the build up to its celebrations.

Sam Hall, Fundraiser for Newport Pagnell Baptist Church, said: “We’re thankful to Nevilles for all its help to us at the Church, we have truly enjoyed having you with us.

“We are also grateful for the generosity of our church members and grants from the Community Ownership Fund, FCC Communities Fund, Carbon Offset Fund and Milton Keynes Community Foundation. We are delighted that as a result of this work our church and community can continue to use and enjoy this space for many years to come.”

Neville Trust Group of Companies, established originally in Luton by Thomas and Edward Neville in 1875, has been employing people across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire for nearly 150 years. Neville Special Projects provides construction, installation, and refurbishment services to a high quality across the private and public sector. For information about Neville Special Projects, head to the website at https://www.nevillespecialprojects.co.uk/.