The stylish lobby at Your Apartment, a new aparthotel which has opened in Milton Keynes

A new aparthotel company which has launched in Milton Keynes, is open for business.

Unlike a traditional hotel an aparthotel is used for much longer, such as two weeks to over a month.

The new company, Your Apartment, offers 65 apartments and is located a just few minutes’ walk from Milton Keynes Central Station. It was launched by Charlie Guest and his brother Toby with the Milton Keynes aparthotel their biggest project to date outside Bristol and London.

Director and co-founder of Your Apartment, Toby said: “After a rather busy few months, we’re very happy to be able to share that the aparthotel is now open for business.

"It is always a daunting experience when launching any new business in a new city, but the immense support and encouragement which we have had from local businesses and organisations has been really warming. So, a huge thank you to everyone for this.”

The property, located on North Second Street, was previously used as serviced apartments prior to the owners deciding to re-model the building by adding further units to improve the commercial viability of the building.

The site now comprises of 27 Studio Apartments with kitchenettes and ensuite bathrooms; 25 open plan one bedroom apartments with separate sleeping and entertainment spaces; 13 one bedroom apartments with large open plan living and dining spaces and bedrooms separated via a private hallway as well as outdoor dining space. Many of the apartments have wide views of city and/or the further green landscape.

Each apartment is accessible using high spec digital key code access, as well as host Chromecast TVs and air conditioning. Teamed with Your Apartment signature splash of colour and eclectic style, the addition of premium appliances such as SMEG toasters and kettles, Nespresso machines as well as artwork commissioned by Alexander Grahovsky.

Advertisement