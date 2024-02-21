New BASF ScienceXperience hopes to inspire the next generation of scientists in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils from Milton Keynes Preparatory School were invited to join BASF’s ScienceXperience, an on-site interactive science resource for young learners.

The visit was hosted by Chemetall Ltd, BASF’s Bletchley site, with the opening of the first session officially launched by Mayor and Mayoress of Milton Keynes, Councillor Mick Legg and Mandy Legg.

“After much planning and preparation, it was so good to reach this historic milestone at our site,” said Wayne Brown, Chemetall Ltd managing director. “The ScienceXperience team put in a lot of hard work, and I want to thank everyone who helped make the opening day a reality. The children were wonderful, fully engaged with the activities, and asked some challenging questions.”

From l eft, Louise Manson (Head of Science at Milton Keynes Preparatory School); Thomas Birk (Vice President BASF UK & Ireland); Mayoress of Milton Keynes Mandy Legg; Mayor of Milton Keynes Councillor Mick Legg; Professor Leigh Hoath (Deputy Dean, Professor of Science Education at Leeds Trinity University); Wayne Brown (Managing Director, Chemetall Ltd)

Louise Manson, Head of Science at the school; said: “Today has been amazing and I want to thank everybody at Chemetall. Just to have the children experience science outside of our little lab at school, and to come to see a real live lab and how it works, has definitely opened the children’s eyes to the world of science outside of the classroom.”

Pupil Nye Bowers, said: “Today was the most fun day in my life; I really enjoyed everything we did. My favourite part was the pH testing of chemicals, I enjoyed it and I really want to be a biochemist when I leave school.”

Mayor Mick Legg, said: “What a brilliant morning the young people had taking part in real workplace science activities. It is so important that companies like Chemetall Ltd launch educational programmes like this to encourage young people to consider careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics).”

Leeds Trinity University support the BASF ScienceXperience programme, developing it to align with the School’s National Curriculum and support BASF employees in delivering it effectively. Professor Leigh Hoath commented: “It is a great achievement to be able to bring together local primary children to this site.

A pupil gets the opportunity to carry out some laboratory testing