New business partnership to support FREE courses for leaders and managers in Milton Keynes

Ringway develop sustainable highways and transportation solutions that strengthen local communities and are pivotal in keeping the ‘city’ of Milton Keynes moving. Both organisations have a strong commitment to supporting local community projects, ‘so it is a perfect fit’.

The Red Thread Fellowship was created six years ago by Freddie Guilmard and Adrian Spurrell of The Red Thread Partnership; the aim then, as it is now, was to develop compassionate leaders and more caring and inclusive communities.

Participants on the programme connect with and implement projects in collaboration with local charities forging long lasting, supportive relationships.

This aligns with Ringway’s principles of serving the community they work in and investing in people and partnerships.

In the past seven years Fellows have raised over £57,000 and supported 34 charities. Their fifth cohort in Milton Keynes raised more than £4,000 for MK charities including Als Pals, Transitions UK, Hazard Alley, Autism Early Support, MK Bus Shelter and Sparkles. They will be supporting seven more MK charities this year.

The Red Thread Fellowship brings together young leaders from all walks of life to receive a year's free leadership development - in return for working with local charities to become more sustainable.

Ringway and The Red Thread Fellowship will be holding a launch workshop this month hosted by the Safety Centre, Hazard Alley.