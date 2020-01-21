New club to help females succeed in the tech industry launches in Milton Keynes

A new club for women is launching in Milton Keynes to steer females to success in the tech industry.

Female Techpreneur is the brainchild of Bukky Babajide, who wants to help business owners connect with mentors and investors.

Head of curriculum at MK College Laura Marulanda-Carter with Bukky Babajide .

Incredibly, in 2020 75 per cent of businesses gaining investment are still male-led.

But that means a quarter of the market is female-driven, and Bukky hopes her "vibrant" new club will improve that statistic.

“We will assist women in the tech industry when pitching for investment, grants and finance,” she said. “Knowledge is power, and Female Techpreneur will offer all the knowledge necessary to help business leaders successfully reach the next level.

"If you are a tech business owner and can visualise how you want your brand to flourish, Female Techpreneur can give you the support to turn that vision into reality.”

Club members will be connected with investors and alternative funding providers. They can associate with like-minded techpreneurs and will have access to smart business support and growth experts, said Bukky.

Female Techpreneur will also offer free to attend networking events as well as discounts to mastermind sessions.

The live launch will take place at Bletchley Campus in March and is being sponsored by the Institute of Technology at Milton Keynes College.

Head of curriculum at MK College Laura Marulanda-Carter will be speaking at the event, and Christian Kumar, who has spent more than three decades specialising in banking, lending and asset management, will share his knowledge.

There will also be a live pitch to investors and the opportunity to network.

But, despite the club's title, and while Female Techpreneur has a focus on female-driven business, it is not a 'female-only' club, said Bukky.

“As a techpreneur myself, I decided to launch this membership club based on my experiences in the industry. It is great that so many women are making strides in this area of business, and we want help many more break through and reach their potential.

“We want clients to be treated as equals, and that doesn't happen when you segregate, and Female Techpreneur will therefore welcome any male-led tech businesses who would like to be

involved.

“We are at the start of a new decade, and I am so excited to see how Female Techpreneur can help others to flourish. Helping businesses succeed is my passion, and I can't wait to start this new chapter.”

The Female Techpreneur Live Launch is on Thursday, March 5 from 6.30pm to 9pm at the Institute of Technology, Milton Keynes College, Bletchley Campus, Sherwood Drive, Milton Keynes, MK3 6DR

To book a place call 01908 303666 or click here.

For enquiries email hello@femaletechpreneur.com.