New 'cutting-edge' signalling station unveiled for East West Rail project in Milton Keynes

Network Rail has revealed that what it describes as a ‘cutting-edge’ signalling system will be used to assist operations on the new East West Rail line between Milton Keynes and Oxford.

Network Rail says the technology it will use on the new line will be the first of its kind in Britain, at the point of commissioning in October 2024.

A spokesperson said: “A brand new workstation has been created at Network Rail’s Rugby rail operating centre, where the West Coast Main Line – Europe’s busiest mixed use railway – is controlled from. The ‘Claydon workstation’ is equipped with very the latest systems and software with support from AtkinsRéalis’ Advanced Signalling Method (ASM), benefitting from high capacity fibre connectivity to ensure trains run safely and reliably.”

Its creation has also created six jobs, Network Rail adds.

The new East West Rail signalling workstation

Network Rail says this was a £1.2bn investment project which has created: 59 new signals, 154,490 metres of signalling cable, 41 miles of track, eight points (to direct trains at junctions), 71 axle counter sections (to detect available track) using 96 axle counter heads, and 54 signalling location cases.

Gary Walsh, route director for West Coast South, said: “We’re pleased to welcome further test trains on the brand new East West Rail route between Milton Keynes and Oxford, where future passenger and freight services will benefit from some of the most advanced signalling technology in use on the British rail network.

“Whilst testing continues, I want to remind local people about how to stay safe on the railway which means keeping off the tracks and using level crossings safely.”

It has been confirmed that more testing is planned on the route and that while there is no designated freight route on the infrastructure yet, freight operators can now use the track when needed.

A Department for Transport spokesperson added: "We’re committed to transforming rail connectivity across the country. We are proud to have completed the build of this highly anticipated route, improving transport connections between Oxford and Milton Keynes.

“We are now following usual procedure and working with partners and train providers to start passenger services as quickly as possible.”