New decorating centre to open in Milton Keynes creating four jobs

A new decorating centre is opening in Milton Keynes next month, creating four new jobs.

A Crown Decorating Centre (CDC) store opens on Monday December 6 and will be located on Chancerygate Business Centre, Goulds Close.

It is designed to be a one-stop destination for products and advice for their paint projects for both tradespeople and at-home DIYers.

Kamil Litwin CDC store manager in Milton Keynes

The Milton Keynes store is the ninth new CDC to open in the UK this year, the retailer says it plans to expand further in 2022.

Naiem Wafa, CDC network director, said: “We’re delighted to be launching our new store in Milton Keynes, one of the UK’s fastest-growing towns.

"Our current expansion represents a significant opportunity to grow our market share, by increasing our network in the UK, as we approach 150 stores. Kamil and team will offer customers the largest range of trade product in town."

To mark the store's opening the Milton Keynes CDC is offering customers 30% off their first purchase, although terms and conditions which can be viewed here apply.

Among the products available for a discount on CDC's launch is: interior, exterior and designer paints and wallpaper, as well as decorating supplies and equipment from Crown Paints.

The store will be using a 'can back' scheme where customers can return any branded old paint cans to be recycled responsibly.

CDC says this scheme recycles more than 200 tonnes of empty paint cans annually. It also uses a 'plastic back' scheme, recycling decorative plastic.

Kamil Litwin, store manager at CDC Milton Keynes, said: “I’m really looking forward to opening our new store and connecting with the local trade and home DIYers in Milton Keynes and the surrounding area.