New dessert parlour and bar Treat Street throws open its doors in Milton Keynes

People with a sweet tooth in Milton Keynes can now get stuck into the offerings at new independent dessert parlour and bar Treat Street.

The new venue is now open at MK1 Shopping & Leisure Park.

Customers can enjoy waffles, pancakes, cookie dough, ice cream rolls, sorbet, cakes and smoothies as well as beer, wine and cocktails at Treat Street.

Located at MK1 Shopping & Leisure Park near to JD Sports, the opening of Treat Street will create jobs for Bletchley and the surrounding areas of Milton Keynes. Plus, the dessert parlour joins the shopping park’s impressive line-up of restaurants including Bella Italia, Frankie & Benny’s, Nando’s, PizzaExpress, Prezzo and TGI Fridays.

Emma Snipp, asset manager of MK1 Shopping & Leisure Park, said: "We have a great food offering here at the shopping and leisure park, so Treat Street will fit right in and hopefully become a new favourite with our shoppers. We wish the Treat Street team the best of luck with the opening.”

Sanjeet Chandi, managing director of Treat Street, said: “Joining the MK1 development really made my dream a reality. I am honestly thrilled to have been given this opportunity to be the first independent in the area,” he said.

“I am looking forward to showcasing my brand to my home town and confident I will be bringing a fresh taste to the Milton Keynes.”

