New estate agents in Milton Keynes

The Milton Keynes’ property market is set to experience a dynamic shift with the launch of Citrus Estate agents; a new residential sales and lettings agency committed to providing a personalised and transparent service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Citrus aims to redefine the traditional estate agency experience by focusing on building strong client relationships and utilising innovative technology to streamline the buying, selling, and letting process.

Located in the heart of Milton Keynes, Citrus is poised to serve the diverse needs of homeowners, buyers, landlords and tenants across the city and surrounding areas. The agency’s team comprises experienced property professionals with an in-depth understanding of the local market, ensuring clients receive expert advice and guidance every step of the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Citrus was born from a desire to create an agency that prioritises people over transactions,” says Stephen Radford, founder and owner of the agency. “We understand that buying, selling, or letting a property is a significant life decision and is always extremely stressful. We are dedicated to providing a supportive and stress-free experience at all points. Our focus is on building trust and delivering exceptional results for our clients.”

New Launch

In a competitive market, Citrus differentiates itself through its commitment to transparency and communication. Clients will benefit from regular updates, clear and concise information, and a proactive approach to addressing their needs. The agency also leverages cutting-edge technology to enhance the client experience.

“We believe in building long-term relationships with our clients,” explains Radford. “Our goal is to be a trusted advisor and partner, providing ongoing support and guidance throughout their property journey. We want to be known as the agency that goes the extra mile, offering a level of service that exceeds expectations.”

Radford went on to say “We are also committed to supporting the local community and are actively involved in local initiatives. Our charity of choice is Willen Hospice, and for each successful transaction they will receive a donation.” Stephen concluded, “on April 8th from 6pm to 8pm we will be running the first of a monthly series of property networking at MK U in Silbury Boulevard - all proceeds from the network meetings will go to Willen Hospice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager Stuart Moore added; “The agency’s launch comes at a time of continued growth and development in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas, particularly with the new Oxford - Cambridge link up. There is an increasing demand for quality housing and rental properties. Citrus is well-positioned to capitalise on this demand and we will provide a dedicated personalised, transparent, and technology-driven service to homeowners, buyers, and tenants”.

Prospective clients are invited to visit the Citrus Estate Agency website at www.citrusestateagents.co.uk or contact the agency directly on 01908 477515 or email them on [email protected].

About Citrus Estate Agents Ltd:

A newly launched residential sales and lettings estate agency based in Milton Keynes. With a team of experienced property professionals and a commitment to building strong client relationships, Citrus aims to redefine the estate agency experience in Milton Keynes.