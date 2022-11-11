New Fantasy Premier League-inspired 5-a-side football league launched in Milton Keynes

A five-a-side league with a difference is being launched in Milton Keynes in 2023.

STATLEAGUE is a new venture which will use the scoring system made popular in the Premier League’s Fantasy Football game to mark amateur play.

As well as team rankings compiled within the league, STATLEAGUE will give players points based on their performance and pre-defined playing positions.

The league starts in early 2023. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Players score (or lose) points for; goals scored, assists, clean sheets, own goals, saves, and result bonuses.

The first ever STATLEAGUE season kicks off on Thursday 5 January at Powerleague Milton Keynes at Walton High School.

With 10 games in one season, each team will play every Thursday in a 30-minute game between 6pm and 8pm, with the season concluding on 9 March 2023.

Each team submits between five and seven players, with prices starting from £55 per player for the entire season.

Advertisement

A STATLEAGUE spokesman said: “Teams are provided with professionally designed and numbered football shirts which will help Match Analysts track each player’s points and stats.”

Also, STATLEAGUE has created a Black Friday offer which has been extended until Friday 25 November.

Jonny Taylor, founder of STATLEAGUE, said: “I’m really excited to be launching STATLEAGUE. As a 5-a-side and 11-a-side goalkeeper myself, I’ve come to find that most, if not all, offerings heap praise on the attacking players for scoring goals, and obviously the final score. I’ve developed this concept to try and help amateur players - no matter their playing position - to be recognised for their individual achievements. Get a team together and compete against opponents, but also your teammates, to top the table. I can’t wait for the league to get started early next year.”

Advertisement

Organisers advise that there are still spaces in the inaugural league that need filling.