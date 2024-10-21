New fashion destination 'trends' opens at Midsummer Place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Midsummer Place is excited to announce the grand opening of Trends, a brand-new fashion store offering the latest in high-street and designer fashion.

Located in the heart of the shopping centre, Trends is set to be the go-to destination for fashion-forward shoppers, featuring a curated selection of must-have pieces and showcasing some of the biggest names in fashion.

Trends is proud to offer casual menswear brands such as Sergio Tacchini, Fila, Weekend offender as well as streetwear brands like Fully paid and Money. Giving shoppers access to exclusive styles and renowned designers under one roof. From bold streetwear to timeless elegance, the store caters to men with a diverse range of styles.

“We are thrilled to welcome Trends to Midsummer Place,” said Simon Martin, Centre Manager at Midsummer Place. “Trends is perfect for anyone looking to stay ahead of the fashion curve, while still finding timeless pieces that will last for seasons to come.”

“We're so excited to bring Trends to Midsummer Place. Our goal is to create a space where shoppers can find everything from statement pieces to everyday essentials.” said the Store Owners at Trends.

The store’s vibrant, modern design creates a welcoming atmosphere where shoppers can explore the latest collections, stay ahead of seasonal trends, and discover new wardrobe staples from their favourite brands.

Find out more by visiting our website midsummerplace.co.uk/