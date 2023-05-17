New German kitchen store opens in Milton Keynes showcasing 'state of the art' ranges

A brand-new showroom from German kitchen retailer, Kutchenhaus, has opened in Milton Keynes.

Located on Aylesbury Street, Fenny Stratford, the showroom is managed by joint directors, kitchen specialist, Jazeer Yaseen, and award-winning kitchen designer, Farhana Begum.

The pair have combined their passion and enthusiasm for design to officially launch the showroom and Deputy Mayor and Mayoress of MK, Mick and Mandy Legg, were recently present to officially launch the business with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Kutchenhaus MK ribbon cutting ceremony

The expansive showroom is over 2,000 sq ft, over two floors and featuring 13 state-of-the-art kitchen ranges. These displays showcase industry leading appliances, worksurface options and storage solutions, highlighting the latest innovations in technology from the industry.

Deputy Mayor Mick Legg commented: “It is great to see new businesses open in the local area, as businesses such as this help to keep the local high streets thriving.

“It’s always heartening to see young entrepreneurs who are passionate about what they do, make their vision a reality, and we wish them the very best for the future.”

Deputy Mayoress commented: “It’s fantastic to have a well-respected kitchen retailer like Kutchenhaus join the wide range of businesses in Fenny Stratford.”

The showroom in MK

Jazeer commented: “I’m delighted to launch this showroom and to have our first conversations with customers. Being a part of Kutchenhaus allows us to bring German-quality kitchens to the area and the variety we have on offer enables people to really explore their interior taste.

“For me, my favourite part of the job is taking the customer on the journey, developing and delivering a dream kitchen for them and making it a room they’re proud of.”

Farhana commented: “We plan on expanding further once we’re established with Milton Keynes and aim to open another showroom in the nearby area in the near future!”

Paul Lee, head of marketing at Kutchenhaus, commented: “We know the passion of our franchise partners can truly be the difference maker when it comes to customers looking to revamp their kitchen and having a space of this quality will allow visitors to envisage and then create their ideal design.”