New Growth Opportunity: Designed for business owners and senior leaders

Join the University of Bedfordshire for a free, in-person event - 'Tools to Help You Grow Your Business' – designed to provide practical insights for SME owners, directors, and senior managers looking to build resilience and scale sustainably.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you're a Help To Grow: Management alumnus or a business interested in finding out more about the course, come along to Putteridge Bury on Wednesday 16th July 2025, to explore how the University can support your business ambitions.

Backed by the UK Government and delivered by experienced educators and business experts, this half-day course aims to help SME leaders develop the tools and strategies to drive sustainable growth.

What to expect:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Event Overview

An overview of the Help to Grow: Management course and its key benefits

Expert guidance on developing and sustaining an effective sales strategy

Insights into sales strategies, customer engagement, and digital innovation

Networking opportunity with like-minded business leaders from across the region

The event is perfect for senior leaders seeking practical training and mentoring to transform sales from a reactive activity into a strategic advantage.

Spaces are limited. Register now to secure your place: