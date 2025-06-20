New Growth Opportunity: Designed for business owners and senior leaders
Whether you're a Help To Grow: Management alumnus or a business interested in finding out more about the course, come along to Putteridge Bury on Wednesday 16th July 2025, to explore how the University can support your business ambitions.
Backed by the UK Government and delivered by experienced educators and business experts, this half-day course aims to help SME leaders develop the tools and strategies to drive sustainable growth.
What to expect:
- An overview of the Help to Grow: Management course and its key benefits
- Expert guidance on developing and sustaining an effective sales strategy
- Insights into sales strategies, customer engagement, and digital innovation
- Networking opportunity with like-minded business leaders from across the region
The event is perfect for senior leaders seeking practical training and mentoring to transform sales from a reactive activity into a strategic advantage.
Spaces are limited. Register now to secure your place: