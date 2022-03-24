New Innovation Hub launches for businesses and entrepreneurs in Milton Keynes

MK:U opened the doors of its Innovation Hub last week delivering a new space for local businesses and entrepreneurs. Housing some of the latest technologies, including virtual reality, robotics and 3D printing facilities, the new facility will help businesses develop their products and accelerate their growth.

The facility, based at Cranfield University, will also showcase new and interesting innovations – in particular, those related to smart cities. Through regular events and demonstrations, innovators will discover new ways to utilise emerging technologies in their businesses.​

The event, hosted by Professor Lynette Ryals, chief executive of MK:U, was attended by Cllr Robin Bradburn, deputy Leader of MK Council, Hilary Chipping, chief executive of SEMLEP, and Dr Julie Mills, Principal of MK College.

Prof Ryals said: "Milton Keynes is a city founded on innovation. MK:U’s role will be to develop new and innovative ideas that shape the way we live for centuries to come."

