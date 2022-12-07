Commercial property consultants Kirkby Diamond has completed a hat-trick of deals at Cranfield Technology Park.

And, what’s more, they are expected to bring new jobs and investment to the area.

Cranfield Technology Park, where Kirkby Diamond has completed a hat-trick of deals

Richard Last, consultant at Kirkby Diamond, said: “Cranfield Technology Park is a fantastic location and it is seeing strong demand for office space. We have recently completed larger lettings to three companies plus further deals on some smaller units.

“Physik Instrumente has taken 2,455 sq ft of office space, 4,000 sq ft has been let to SOGO Mobility, and Octagon Recruitment has signed a lease on 1,952 sq ft.

