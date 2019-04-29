New link road to unlock housing development in the Wavendon Triangle near Milton Keynes

A triangle of farm land is set to provide the next piece in the jigsaw of housing developments near the village of Wavendon.

Known as the “Wavendon Triange” the 0.87 hectares of land sits between Newport Road and Stockwell Lane, and has been earmarked by L&Q Estates as being suitable for up to 23 new one and two bedroom apartments.

Stockwell Lane, Wavendon

The wider area is set to see more than 1,100 homes on the nearby Glebe Farm development site, along with primary and secondary schools and a local centre, as the city expands further east.

The Wavendon Triangle, which is owned by MK Council’s highways department, is in the same area of the village as The Stables Theatre. Only a few weeks ago another site on the western side of the venue was the subject of a fierce planning battle over noise concerns.

But the latest proposal will see a buffer zone in the form of a cricket pitch, between The Stables and the new housing.

And the plan also includes a new link road between Stockwell Lane, and Newport Road, and a better junction for the entry to The Stables.

Stockwell Lane is set to be a one way access road for emergency vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians only. Part of the new traffic-light controlled junction has already been completed.

Archaeologists have surveyed the site and say there is a high potential of finding evidence of activity from the iron age and Romano-British periods, as well as a lower chance of finding evidence of activity of an earlier prehistoric date, as well as medieval/early post-medieval agricultural activity.

The application is open for comment from the public on the MK Council website.

