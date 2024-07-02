Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Apple Milton Keynes reopened its doors at the weekend after first opening in Midsummer Place in 2008.

It is Apple's 40th store in the UK and one of over 500 globally.

The store will serve as a new destination for customers to explore and buy Apple’s line up of products, including revolutionary Spatial Computer Apple Vision Pro from July 12, experience unparalleled service and support, and learn how to get the most out of their devices.

Whether customers want help to customise their Mac, showcase their individual style with Apple Watch bands, add a personal touch with engraving, unlock even more value with Apple Trade In, or getting started with Personal Setup, the team are there to help.

The new Apple store in Milton Keynes

The relocated store will feature an Apple Watch Studio. Customers can also enjoy fast and easy pickup in the dedicated Apple Pickup area, so they can start their journey online and pick up in store which makes it even more convenient for customers and double Genius Bar counters to help with any tech support. And for customers who want to learn more, all Apple Stores provide free educational Today at Apple sessions, which help users get started with their devices, and go further with Apple’s tools.

These Today at Apple sessions are free for all customers and are available at every Apple Store in the world. To book see https://www.apple.com/uk/today