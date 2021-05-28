New luxury four-bedroom home boasting underfloor heating on the market in Milton Keynes
This property has only just become available.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 5:18 pm
Friday, 28th May 2021, 5:21 pm
This luxurious four-bedroom property in Milton Keynes is currently on the market for £770,000 with Taylor Made, it can be viewed here on Zoopla.
The home is located on Newport Road in Woburn Sands, standout features include: underfloor heating, LED pelmet lighting and bi-folding glass doors.
Whoever claims this property will be the first person or people to live in the home, it has been recently built by Hayfield.
The property has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and one reception room.
You can take a virtual tour of the property via our photo gallery below:
