New luxury four-bedroom home boasting underfloor heating on the market in Milton Keynes

This luxurious four-bedroom property in Milton Keynes is currently on the market for £770,000 with Taylor Made, it can be viewed here on Zoopla.

The home is located on Newport Road in Woburn Sands, standout features include: underfloor heating, LED pelmet lighting and bi-folding glass doors.

Whoever claims this property will be the first person or people to live in the home, it has been recently built by Hayfield.

The property has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and one reception room.

You can take a virtual tour of the property via our photo gallery below:

1. This property has been recently put on the market in Milton Keynes Buy photo

2. Entrance This is your view as you enter the home. You'll pass both the master bedroom and lounge en route to the open plan kitchen and dining room directly ahead. Buy photo

3. Bedroom One of four bedrooms in the property. This bedroom features a fitted wardrobe and an en-suite. It also looks extremely comfortable with those brand new pillows and bedding. Buy photo

4. Kitchen The kitchen as doubles as a dining room. It is open planned. The kitchen boasts Manor Interiors, Silestone worktops and Minoli ceramic floor tiles. Buy photo