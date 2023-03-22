New Mexican restaurant is set to open in popular Milton Keynes shopping centre this summer

A new Mexican restaurant is set to open in a popular Milton Keynes shopping centre this summer.

Midsummer Place has announced that Mexican eatery, Tortilla, is set to open at the Milton Keynes centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is slated to be one of the new venues at Midsummer Place’s new Boulevard developments.

Tortilla

It will be located next to Mediterranean fast-food restaurant, LEON, and boasts a variety of California-style Mexican meals and snacks. From Beef Burritos and Cheesy Quesadillas to vegan rice salads and their signature choc-nut churros, there will be an option for everyone.

At Tortilla everyone can completely customise each meal to their liking, alongside a soda, beer or cocktail. Its full menu can be accessed online here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are currently over 70 Tortilla restaurants operating in the UK.

Tortilla is part of Midsummer Place’s first phase of developments at its new food court, The Boulevard. This area is designed to give shoppers a chance try out a variety of different cuisines from across the world and relax in a piazza-style setting.

Shelley Peppard, general manager at Midsummer Place said: ”We are so excited to welcome Tortilla to Midsummer Place as it will bring a completely new food experience to the centre. Tortilla has established itself across the UK and we’re delighted for them to have chosen our new development to be their first Milton Keynes opening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Boulevard is starting to take shape now and we will continue to keep our customers updated with exciting news and developments in the coming months.”

Bubble tea store, HiTea, is among the recent international chains that are set to open at the new food court. The Boulevard is being readied at the massive dome that links the two shopping centres at CMK.