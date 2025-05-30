New Milton Keynes luxury faux floristry launches in Buckinghamshire hotel

Faux King Florals, which offers ethically and locally sourced artificial flowers, recently launched its vibrant collection in the grounds of Horwood House Hotel.

A new Milton Keynes-based floristry has teamed up with a Buckinghamshire hotel to launch its range of luxury faux flowers within its grounds.

Faux King Florals, a new brand ripping up the rulebook on artificial flowers, recently launched its vibrant collection in the grounds of the award-winning Horwood House Hotel, a 4-star country house hotel and wedding venue in Little Horwood, near Milton Keynes.

In an age where sustainability and eco-conscious choices are at the forefront of many consumers' minds, the new business specialises in realism, using soft-touch 5D petals – providing longevity, low maintenance and cost-effectiveness to weddings, homes and corporate venues.

Faux King Florals founder, Gemi Hopkins, said: “We’re thrilled to have been able to work with Horwood House to capture the real uniqueness and vivaciousness of Faux King Florals. The hotel is a truly remarkable setting, being the epitome of luxury and elegance, and it truly highlights the vision of our brand.

“Our faux flowers are not only a sustainable choice but a luxurious one. I’m so confident in the quality of these hyper-realistic products and they are ideal for brides and grooms-to-be and event planners looking for unforgettable, long-lasting beauty.”

The bouquets are crafted with an element of artistry to create beautiful, timeless pieces full of shape, texture and eye-catching colour. All products are also packaged with the environment front-of-mind, with recycled and biodegradable packaging tape and recycled tissue paper.

Gemi added: “Some faux florals can start to look dull over time and cheaper silk flowers often fray around petals, meaning you have to refresh them – defeating the whole point of buying faux flowers. At Faux King Florals, our bouquets go the distance with no plastic-looking florals, no fuss and no fading. Just effortless beauty.

“I wanted to create pieces where people can buy once and buy well, and these forever flowers are designed to last.”

Caroline Morrone, General Manager at Horwood House Hotel, said: “It has been a pleasure to host the launch of Faux King Florals. Our historic manor and extensive grounds provided a fitting setting to unveil such an innovative and elegant brand. As a venue committed to both sustainability and supporting our local community, we’re proud to collaborate with a Milton Keynes-based business whose values align closely with our own. The creativity, craftsmanship and individuality of Faux King Florals mirror the exceptional experiences we strive to offer our guests.”