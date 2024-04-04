New partnership for leading leasing companies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Silverstone Leasing in Northampton and ICR Leasing in Milton Keynes have created a partnership which allows them to refer customers to each other, providing more opportunities for businesses to fund their company vehicles at the best possible rates.

The dynamic duo, who are both Chamber members, both highly value collaborative working and sharing best practice in order to provide a first-class customer journey.

Silverstone Leasing managing director Scott Norville said: “We’ve known ICR Leasing for a long time and I know what a fantastic team they are, which is why I am thrilled to be working together and using our combined power to improve the customer experience.

Silverstone Leasing’s Ryan Bishop and Scott Norville with ICR Leasing’s Will Chapman and Thomas Ryan

“We will now use ICR as our second-tier funder, meaning companies that fail to reach the credit criteria from our main funders will now have another option. This is also good for international companies and start-ups which we have previously had to turn away. This is a really positive, exciting move for us as a business and already we’ve seen the benefits for our clients.”

ICR Leasing directors Thomas Ryan and Will Chapman said: “We’re delighted to partner with Silverstone Leasing. Our business model revolves around partnerships and collaborations in the industry, especially vehicle brokers.

“Offering vehicle brokers such as Silverstone Leasing a credit facility for their new business startup customers, customers that are based outside the UK and other businesses that struggle to get credit provides the local business community in Northampton, Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas with an opportunity to fund their company vehicles at the best rates possible, where they couldn’t have previously.”