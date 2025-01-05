New 'pawfect' premises for popular dog groomers

The team outside the new Rascals of Woburn premises in Leighton Street.

Renowned local dog grooming salon Rascals of Woburn launched its new pawfect premises on Saturday.

The pet parlour, which has been on Bedford Street in Woburn for more than a decade, has moved to a much larger site around the corner on Leighton Street.

Rascals of Woburn was originally opened in an outbuilding in Woburn Sands by owner Katie Simmons in 2012.

Since then the business has grown exponentially, going from just Katie and three dogs a day to a team of five and pampering more than 600 pooches each year.

Katie Simmons, right, with the Rascals of Woburn team in the new salon.

In 2016, Katie launched Rascals of Woburn Academy offering accredited dog grooming courses. More than 70 students have started their career here.

The new salon in Leighton Street opened with a fanfare of fizz and cake and saw a flurry of friends and customers dropping in to wish the business well in its new home.

Not only does the site offer dog grooming services but also has a new self service station for dog owners to use themselves, with equipment for washing, drying and cutting nails.

There is a boutique offering accessories, coat maintenance products and a doggie bakery, with plans to provide puppy training soon too.

Katie said: “It has taken a lot of hard work from my amazing team to open the new premises so soon after Christmas and I’m immensely proud of all that we’ve achieved

“We are very grateful to all our family, friends and valued customers for their support and encouragement in this new venture.

“Leighton Street will give us greater opportunity to grow our academy, share our knowledge and serve more of our beloved doggy customers in the area.

“I’m excited for what lies ahead.”