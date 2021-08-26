A new restaurant and sports bar hybrid, coming to Milton Keynes has announced it will open on October 2 with a special VIP event.

Located at Xscape, the new restaurant, called Wing Kingz, wants to mesh an American diner-inspired setting with a sports bar atmosphere.

The venue has an alcohol licence and promises to serve up: refreshing cocktails, cold beers, and live sports.

Wing Kingz photo via Facebook

A VIP-only launch event has been scheduled for October, and then after that, the brand new restaurant will be open to the public.

A spokesperson for the restaurant described the grilled food on offer as follows: "Flavoursome wings, freshly prepared burgers and delicious, American diner-inspired dishes."

Owners hope this new restaurant will become a 'social hub' within the popular Milton Keynes activity centre.

It plans to show sporting events from across the globe, 'all day, every day' from football and rugby to basketball and golf.

Recent posts on social media shows work is still ongoing to get the restaurant ready for its grand reopening in October.