New seasonal menu heralds the arrival of Spring at Milton Keynes restaurant

Crispy Butterfly Prawns is one of the spring dishes being served at Marco Pierre White's New York Italian restaurant in Milton Keynes

As the days grow lighter and ever so slightly warmer, a popular Milton Keynes restaurant has launched a brand-new menu with a range of dishes that reflects perfectly the time of year.

Those looking to go out and enjoy a meal that’s inspired by the spring can now head to Marco Pierre White’s New York Italian on Saxon Gate West where a new seasonal menu has just become available.

Reflecting Pierre White’s ethos of serving dishes that are not only in keeping with the time of year but use ingredients that are fresh, simple and classically prepared, the new range of seasonal specials sit seamlessly alongside the main à la carte.

In addition, a two-course, set menu for under £20 provides exceptional value for money dining. Called the ‘1961’ in homage to Pierre White’s birth year it’s perfect for business lunch meetings or anyone wanting to dine out early doors such as those heading to the theatre or cinema.

Included on the seasonal dishes are Crispy Black Truffle & Ricotta Gnocchi, Roasted Vine Tomato Soup, Crispy Butterfly Prawns, Pollo Alla Milanese and Baked Sea Bass Fillets all in keeping with Spring-time.

Nuala Warr, food and beverage manager said: “It’s always exciting to bring out a new spring menu. It features a mouth-watering mix of classic dishes perfect for the longer, lighter days and has all the hallmarks of one of Britain’s greatest chefs.

“People love to eat out as it allows them to escape from their daily routines. The new spring menu is focused around our belief that good quality food should be an experience that is shared and enjoyed with friends and family and where escapism is the final ingredient.

“What guests sometimes fail to realise as well is that all our menus come direct from Marco personally, who devises the dishes with our food team. He then cooks each dish to check that it tastes great before signing it off ready for the menu.

“It’s almost as if you’ve had your meal cooked by the great man personally.

“The 1961 set- menu is also exceptional value for money. We don’t know of any other venue where guests can enjoy a starter and steak main for just £19.61.

“We now look forward to welcoming guests new and old and to show them what dining out Marco Pierre White style is all about.”

For further information please visit https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/new-york-italian/milton-keynes