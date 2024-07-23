New sponsor for Property and Construction Network Event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An award-winning Northamptonshire-based construction consultancy has pledged its support to a successful sector-specific networking group in neighbouring Milton Keynes.

Bhangals Construction Consultants has joined the MK Property and Construction Network (MKPCN) as a new sponsor. The announcement was made at the recent MKPCN summer event.

MKPCN is an informal networking event designed for property development and construction professionals in the region. It provides a forum for like-minded individuals to meet, share best practices, discuss current challenges, and identify business opportunities in a relaxed and casual setting.

Bhangals Construction Consultants joins the ranks of existing sponsors Aureum Finance, Aureum Insurance, Smith Jenkins, and FormFive, who have warmly welcomed them to the network. These events are free to attend, with any donations supporting the local charity, MK Snap.

Parm and Karen Bhangal with the other sponsors of MKPCN

Bhangals Construction Consultants, managing director Parm Bhangal expressed his enthusiasm about the sponsorship: "It is both a pleasure and a privilege to sponsor MK Property and Construction Network, a brilliant networking event for our industry.

"This is an exciting opportunity, and we look forward to supporting and nurturing MKPCN. It marks the start of many promising networking opportunities for both the Milton Keynes and Northampton regions."

For more information about MKPCN, search MKPCN Networking Group on LinkedIn.