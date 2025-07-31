New Technical Director brings decades of industry insight to Dandara Northern Home Counties

Independent housebuilder Dandara has appointed seasoned industry leader Gary Martin as Technical Director for its Northern Home Counties region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bringing nearly four decades of housebuilding experience, Gary will lead the region’s technical function – supporting land acquisition, design, planning and delivery with a focus on collaboration, innovation and quality. His appointment comes as Dandara continues to expand across the Northern Home Counties, with several live and upcoming sites in Bedfordshire.

Gary began his career as a management trainee at Beazer Homes in Bedford and has held senior technical roles at some of the UK’s largest housebuilders, including Kier, Persimmon, Stamford Homes and Vistry Group. Most recently, he served as Technical Director for Vistry’s East Anglia division, where he played a key role in delivering complex, high-volume developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his move to Dandara, Gary said: “There’s a real sense of momentum at Dandara – and I wanted to be part of it. From the minute I joined, I was made to feel welcome. There’s a clear commitment to quality, to doing things the right way, and to supporting people across the business. It’s a company with strong values and a great team, and I’m looking forward to playing a role in its continued success.

Gary Martin

“The housing sector is always evolving, from tighter regulations to shifts in buyer priorities, and technical teams are right at the heart of how we respond. I’m proud to be part of a business that values quality, people and long-term impact.”

With a customer-focused approach and consistent 5 Star HBF status, Dandara is known for combining practical design with lasting quality. Gary’s appointment will support the region’s delivery of homes that meet growing local demand, while navigating ongoing industry challenges – from planning delays and regulatory change to skills shortages and rising costs.

Simon Pendlebury, Managing Director at Dandara Northern Home Counties, said: “Gary’s experience speaks for itself – he brings deep technical knowledge, local understanding and a strong team ethos. His track record in delivering high-quality developments will be a real asset as we scale up across the region and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the leadership team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary will oversee Dandara Northern Home Counties’ technical department, working across disciplines to streamline processes, support sustainable design, and ensure a joined-up approach to delivery across the region.