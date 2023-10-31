Newly open Alina Homecare Milton Keynes offers Home Care advice for local families

Alina Homecare are proud to announce the opening of Alina Homecare Milton Keynes, to support local families seeking the highest-quality care for their loved ones.

With a wealth of experience, they can give guidance on care options available for families.

As part of the growing Alina Homecare group, there is reassurance for families that all carers complete rigorous training programmes through the unique Alina Homecare Academy. The care Team deliver care at home services with the “Alina Difference” emphasising core values of quality, integrity and respect. When a loved one needs more support, families know that Alina Homecare Milton Keynes can be there for them.

