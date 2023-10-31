News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust

Newly open Alina Homecare Milton Keynes offers Home Care advice for local families

Alina Homecare are proud to announce the opening of Alina Homecare Milton Keynes, to support local families seeking the highest-quality care for their loved ones.
By Jane HunnableContributor
Published 31st Oct 2023, 09:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

With a wealth of experience, they can give guidance on care options available for families.

As part of the growing Alina Homecare group, there is reassurance for families that all carers complete rigorous training programmes through the unique Alina Homecare Academy. The care Team deliver care at home services with the “Alina Difference” emphasising core values of quality, integrity and respect. When a loved one needs more support, families know that Alina Homecare Milton Keynes can be there for them.

Branch Manager Madalina says, “Our highly trained Alina Homecare Team delivers high quality, personalised care for our clients, meaning we’re the perfect choice for local families. It can be a daunting journey seeking the right home services for you or your loved one, especially if care is needed urgently, but Alina Homecare can help. Call us today on 01908 113222 or visit https://alinahomecare.com/locations/milton-keynes.

Related topics:Milton Keynes