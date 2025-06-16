Newport Pagnell architect wins Women Leaders Award

Local architect Lucy Kuhar, founder of Lumin Architects in Newport Pagnell, has been named the 2025 Women Leaders UK Award Winner in the Manufacturing & Construction category.

The award recognises women making a significant impact in their industries, and highlights Lucy’s work designing sustainable, human-focused homes for families in and around Milton Keynes, Harpenden, and London.

As an ARB-registered architect and mother to a young son, Lucy has continued to lead and grow her design practice through the early stages of motherhood — proving that a slow-grown, values-led business can still thrive in a traditionally male-dominated field.

“For me, architecture has always been about people — how they live, how they feel, and how a home can support the life unfolding within it,” said Lucy. “This award is a recognition of that approach, and of the thoughtful, resilient work happening behind the scenes in small, independent practices like mine.”

Lucy is currently working on a range of projects from listed building refurbishments to modular housing concepts focused on community living.

To celebrate the award, she’s offering a free 30-minute consultation for local families considering home renovations or extensions. The offer is available until 25th July 2025.

To find out more: www.luminarchitects.com

