Newport Pagnell architect wins Women Leaders Award
The award recognises women making a significant impact in their industries, and highlights Lucy’s work designing sustainable, human-focused homes for families in and around Milton Keynes, Harpenden, and London.
As an ARB-registered architect and mother to a young son, Lucy has continued to lead and grow her design practice through the early stages of motherhood — proving that a slow-grown, values-led business can still thrive in a traditionally male-dominated field.
“For me, architecture has always been about people — how they live, how they feel, and how a home can support the life unfolding within it,” said Lucy. “This award is a recognition of that approach, and of the thoughtful, resilient work happening behind the scenes in small, independent practices like mine.”
Lucy is currently working on a range of projects from listed building refurbishments to modular housing concepts focused on community living.
To celebrate the award, she’s offering a free 30-minute consultation for local families considering home renovations or extensions. The offer is available until 25th July 2025.
To find out more: www.luminarchitects.com
High-res images available on request