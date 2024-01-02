Newport Pagnell man wins a £500 treat from Smart Thermostat company tado°

Ryan McWilliams, 37, won company's promotion just a month after signing up to its Professional platform for heating installers

A Newport Pagnell heating installer had a £500 boost for Christmas just a month after signing up to Smart Thermostat company tado°.

Ryan McWilliams, 37, was the lucky winner out of more than 100 entries in tado°’s Christmas installers promotion and has been given £500 to spend through the company’s Professional programme.

Installers were entered into the prize draw whenever they bought a wireless or wired Smart Thermostat, Smart Radiator Thermostat 4-pack or additional Smart Thermostat between December 1 and 20 from participating partners.

Ryan, a father of two boys aged 8 and 11, had only joined tado°’s Professional platform for installers a month ago, after a 20-year career in the industry, and said: “This has come completely out of the blue.

“I did not realise that I was registered for a promotion until I got the call that I had won a few days before Christmas.”

A Spitfire flight, a tandem skydive, a Nintendo Switch console or other top tech is amongst the goodies Ryan could spend the £500 on but he admitted: “I don’t know what to get yet - there’s quite a bit on offer.

“I will have to speak to the wife and see what we decide. It’s definitely a welcome boost at this time of the year.”

John Steven, tado°’s European Channel Director (Installer), said: “Our installers have really worked hard this year and this was our way of thanking them by saying ‘Have Christmas on us’.

“We are delighted Ryan has won and we hope he and his family enjoy whatever they decide to use the £500 for.”

tado°’s Professional programme offers installers tools and resources to make their work as easy as possible, as well as a rewards scheme linked to how many smart thermostats and smart radiator thermostats they fit to customers’ homes.

Ryan said the popularity of smart thermostats had grown over the past three years, mainly because of the hike in energy prices and the cost-of-living crisis in general. tado° customers save, on average, 22 per cent on their heating costs through features including Smart Scheduling, Geofencing to turn down the temperature when no one is home, Open Window Detection and Air Comfort.

“The demand for smart thermostats is really on the rise,” he added. “I think before Covid smart thermostats were seen as a gimmick but now people want to use them to monitor how much energy they are using and switch it off more to save money.”

Ryan, who works for A & A Gas Service, has previously fitted other brands “but we were looking for something that is compatible with underfloor heating and that’s where tado° won the day. It’s got wire and wireless compatibility and that’s what I was looking for.