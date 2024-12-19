Newport Pagnell’s Jessica Ghansah Earns Highly Commended Wedding Planner of the Year 2025 for South East England at The Wedding Industry Awards!

Jessica Ghansah, the owner of Newport Pagnell-based wedding coordination company Occasion Queens, has been named Highly Commended Wedding Planner of the Year 2025 for South East England at The Wedding Industry Awards.

Jessica, who serves as owner and lead wedding coordinator at Occasion Queens, shares her excitement: "It’s an incredible honour to receive this recognition from such a prestigious organisation. The South East England category includes so many talented wedding planners, and being recognised alongside them is truly incredible. This award feels particularly special because it’s based on feedback from my amazing couples and the industry professionals I’ve had the pleasure to work with."

Since 2011, The Wedding Industry Awards have been dedicated to recognising and rewarding excellence in the wedding industry. According to Damian Bailey, founder of the awards: “Our awards are unique as they are voted by recent wedding couples and it’s not the total number of votes that companies receive that leads to success. Instead, we focus on the quality of the feedback they get from eligible couples, amongst other things. Larger companies and talented individuals compete on a level playing field and the best wedding suppliers always rise to the top"

2025 has already been a milestone year for Occasion Queens. Jessica and her team coordinated over 70 weddings across Milton Keynes, London, and the wider Home Counties, helping countless couples enjoy their dream wedding day, stress-free. This recent recognition has made an already successful year even more memorable.

Jessica adds: "Winning Highly Commended Wedding Planner of the Year for the South East is a testament to the hard work of my team and the trust of our couples. I’m so grateful to everyone who supported us. It inspires us to continue delivering exceptional service in the year ahead."